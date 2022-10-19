NU Bulldogs show championship pedigree by outduelling La Salle

NATIONAL University made it clear that it is for real, delivering an 80-76 win over La Salle to stay atop the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Steve Nash Enriquez orchestrated the big victory with his 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists, but more importantly set the table in the Bulldogs' impressive fourth quarter finish that wrapped up their fourth straight win - and fifth in six games overall.

It was NU's first win over La Salle since an 81-73 win back in Oct. 28, 2015 in UAAP Season 78 behind Jjay Alejandro, Gelo Alolino, and Alfred Aroga.

John Lloyd Clemente also collected a double-double with his 16 points, 10 boards, and two steals, including the game-sealing split from the line with 0.7 seconds to play.

Omar John added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and two blocks, and Jake Figueroa had 12 points and eight boards for NU

"Makahinga din ako. Kumbaga, isa sa mga big boys ito eh," said coach Jeff Napa after his side battled back from a nine-point third quarter hole before using a 12-2 run to recover and set up the tight finish.

"We have to change our momentum. Kumbaga para mapunta sa amin yung way, nag-BDO kami: we find ways kami para at least makahanap kami ng paraan para ma-turn around yung game papunta sa amin."

La Salle refused to back down, fighting back from a 79-71 deficit in the last 2:23 as Kevin Quiambao's trey made it a 79-76 game with 58.2 seconds left.

He, however, muffed his last two shots which could have forced overtime, leading to Clemente icing the game from the free throw line.

Quiambao and Michael Phillips led the Green Archers with 15 points each, while Evan Nelle got 14 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and two steals as La Salle dropped to an even 3-3 card.

The scores:

NU 80 - Clemente 16, Enriquez 16, John 15, Figueroa 12, Malonzo 6, Baclaan 5, Yu 4, Galinato 2, Manansala 2, Mahinay 2, Minerva 0, Tibayan 0, Palacielo 0, Tulabut 0, Padrones 0.

LA SALLE 76 - Quiambao 15, M. Phillips 15, Nelle 14, Winston 12, Abadam 7, Nwankwo 4, Manuel 3, Estacio 3, Cortez 2, B. Phillips 1, Escandor 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 40-41, 61-63, 80-76.

