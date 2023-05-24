Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, May 24
    Gilas girls guard Camille Nolasco commits to UP women’s team

    by Luisa Morales
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    THE University of the Philippines women’s squad recently acquired the commitment of Miriam College’s Camille Nolasco.

    The 18-year-old Nolasco, who recently saw action in the historic Slam Rising Stars Classic girls game, made the announcement on social media on Tuesday night.

    Nolasco held a note saying “I will study in UP in 2024” as she posed on the floor of a UP gymnasium.

    Considered one of the top prospects out of high school in girls basketball, Nolasco has suited up for Gilas youth, competing in the 2022 Fiba U16 Women’s Asian Championship Division B in Jordan.

    She averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals, and a rebound in about 14 minutes of play.

    Camille Nolasco

    Nolasco also participated in Jr. NBA and Basketball Without Borders.

    She beefs up a Fighting Maroons squad that just missed the Final Four in UAAP Season 85.

    Apart from Nolasco, the UPWBT will also have fellow Gilas youth star Louna Ozar on tap for the coming UAAP seasons.

      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

