UE brings in four Fil-foreign recruits to help revitalize Warriors program

UNIVERSITY of the East isn't letting itself fall behind in the UAAP recruitment wars, securing the commitments of four Fil-foreign prospects.

Fil-Canadians Devin Fikes, brothers Hunter and Jack Cruz-Dumont, and Fil-Am Ethan Galang are all heading to Recto to help revitalize the Red Warriors program.

"We're elated to add these young players to what we're building here in UE. After our promising campaign last season, we have high hopes moving forward and we believe that these four can only boost our chances in competing against our peers in the UAAP," said coach Jack Santiago.

PHOTO: uaap

Fikes, 19, is a 6-foot-5 big man who was one of the impressive studs in the past 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals, earning his place in the NBTC All-Star Game.

He averaged 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 28 minutes for Toronto, which advanced to Division 1 and barely missed out on the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He can immediately play for UE this coming UAAP Season 86 and has his full five playing years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Cruz-Dumont brothers, meanwhile, are the sons of the late Jack Dumont, who suited up for the Pasig Pirates in the defunct MBA. The brothers are based in Vancouver, Canada.

Jack, 22, is a 6-foot-2 slasher who averaged 5.6 points on 31-percent shooting from deep, to go with 4.3 assists and 3.5 boards in 26.1 minutes for University of British Columbia this past season.

Hunter, 20, is a 6-foot-5 forward who netted 2.9 points on 38-percent three-point shooting in 7.7 minutes of play for Simon Fraser University.

Jack has two playing years and can play this UAAP Season 86, while Hunter has four and will have to redshirt before being eligible to play in UAAP Season 87.

The 22-year-old Galang is a 6-foot-2 shooter from Chino Hills, California who got 7.0 points, 2.5 boards, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 dimes for the Life Pacific University.

He will have two playing years in red-and-white starting this UAAP Season 86.

The arrival of the quartet is a big shot in the arm for the Red Warriors, who also welcomed American reinforcement Delvion Jackson, a 6-foot-8 center who will play his lone year in this coming campaign.

UE relied on UAAP Season 85 behind Mythical Team member Luis Villegas and graduates CJ Payawal and Nikko Paranada as well as seniors Harvey Pagsanjan and Gani Stevens last season.

The Red Warriors will still have the sweet-shooting Kyle Paranada and upstart playmaker Noy Remogat as they begin their buildup starting in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.