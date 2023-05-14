Rookie MVP in the bag, Angel Canino looks to complete UAAP romp

UAAP Season 85 Rookie MVP Angel Canino vowed to power La Salle to the ultimate prize in the women’s volleyball tournament as the Lasy Spikers raked in the individual awards on Sunday.

During her speech after being named MVP, Canino kept her eyes on the big prize — the championship. La Salle seeks its 12th title in UAAP women’s volleyball. The Lady Spikers look to complete a sweep of the best-of-three series when the second match starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“Sa lahat po ng nandito, pangako po na hindi kami titigil hangga’t hindi po nababalik yung korona sa La Salle,” Canino said, to the delight of the DLSU crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Canino led Lady Spikers who clinched individual awards as Jolina Dela Cruz, Thea Gagate, and Mars Alba also received individual trophies for the Season 85 performances.

The 19-year-old expressed her gratitude to those who helped shape her game, including FEU Lady Tamaraws head coach Tina Salak, who coached Canino during her time at La Salle Zobel. Canino’s parents were also present during the awarding.

“Sa mga coaches na nag-handle sa akin, when I started my volleyball journey, to my parents, my No. 1 coach ever since I started, coach Tina Salak, and to everyone na nakatulong po sa akin, maraming maraming salamat po.” She said.

Earlier, the men’s tournament also saw a rookie rise to become MVP as UST’s Josh Ybanez became the first rookie MVP since Ateneo’s Marck Espejo in UAAP Season 76.