Zavier Lucero shows no rust in UP return from short US vacation

BACK from a short vacation in the United States, Zavier Lucero is raring to defend the crown anew for University of the Philippines.

Zavier Lucero makes UP return

And he showed no signs of slowing down in his first game back, uncorking 11 points, four rebounds, and three steals in the Fighting Maroons' 117-61 demolition of St. Benilde in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday.

"It's great. We got to celebrate the championship but it's good to be back," said the 6-foot-7 forward.

If it seems like Lucero showed no rust in his return, it really shouldn't be as the 22-year-old high-flyer said that the work never stopped for him even when he spent time with his family abroad.

"It was vacation but the training didn't stop," said the UAAP Mythical Team member. "I was participating in leagues and had good competition there, but I just spent much time with my family as I could before I came back out here and focus on UP."

Lucero also sees it as a chance for the Fighting Maroons to recalibrate, all the more as he expects a tougher road to retention for his crew this coming UAAP Season 85.

"We're just starting to build ourselves up, trying to get back to our level last season," said the Fil-Am talent, who averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in his first year in Diliman.

"The good thing is we got a lot of the same guys, so we're just filling in the gaps and we're learning how to play as a team again."

So far, UP is right on track winning all of its four games in Group A of the famed preseason tourney including this dominant 56-point rout.

"We're just trying to do whatever it takes to help the team and win the championship."

