Xyrus Torres ready to step up as FEU fights on without RJ Abarrientos

XYRUS Torres says he is ready to step up to the plate for Far Eastern University as RJ Abarrientos joins the pro ranks.

"Nawala sa amin si RJ na isa sa mga leader namin sa team. Ngayon, isa na ako sa mga beterano na kailangan maging vocal hindi lang sa loob ng court kundi syempre pati sa labas," said the third-year gunner.

After just one season in UAAP seniors, Abarrientos has left for the Korean Basketball League, signing with Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus.

Torres, 21, understands he needs to be a leader on and off the court together with L-Jay Gonzales in this campaign.

"Last year, hindi ako yung vocal na leader eh. So dapat maging mas magandang leader lang ako," said Torres, who was the Tamaraws' third-best scorer with 10.1 points on 41-percent shooting from deep, while also making 2.7 rebounds in UAAP Season 84.

"Syempre, susunod pa din ako sa game plan. Bilang leader, kailangan maging magandang example ka sa bago mong mga teammates eh."

The Tamaraws try to fill the void left by RJ Abarrientos. PHOTO: UAAP

On Wednesday against San Sebastian in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Torres collected five points, eight rebounds, and two assistsin a 62-55 win.

Those may be far from the eye-popping numbers that Abarrientos routinely put up, but it got the job done for the Tamaraws.

It also helps that the 6-foot-4 winger has gotten a stamp of approval from Abarrientos himself to be one of FEU's torchbearers for UAAP Season 85.

"Kami ni RJ, dikit na dikit kami niyan. From the start, kasama ko na siya sa juniors eh," Torres shared. "Merong time nga na sobrang nalungkot siya at sinabihan niya ako na, 'Pre, kayo-kayo na dyan. Gawin niyo yung best niyo kasi nakasuporta pa rin ako sa inyo kahit malayo ako.' Sinabihan niya lang ako na gawin ko yung role ko kasi FEU na yung bahay ko."

