Patrick Sleat, Royce Alforque show way as FEU holds off San Sebastian

FAR Eastern University held off a late charge from San Sebastian, scoring a 62-55 victory on Wednesday, its first in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

Patrick Sleat topped the Tamaraws with 13 points from a 9-of-11 clip from the charity stripe, to go with four rebounds and three assists, as Royce Alforque came off the bench to deliver 11 points and seven boards.

FEU blew San Sebastian away with a stunning 19-1 start, extending that spread to 24 points, 29-5, before the gritty San Sebastian crew buckled down in the second half.

Romel Calahat brought the Golden Stags to within three, 58-55, in the final 53 seconds, but Royce Alforque and James Tempra were there to put the final nail in the coffin.

"We just have to remind them of the fundamientals. Our team, especially our guards, like to gamble so we have to play disciplined," said deputy coach Eric Gonzales who called the shots in lieu of head coach Olsen Racela.

Continue reading below ↓

The win snapped FEU's two-game skid in Group B to rise to 1-2, while sending San Sebastian to a losing start in the preseason tourney.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Raymart Escobido paced the Golden Stags with 13 points in the defeat.

The scores:

FEU 62 - Sleat 13, Alforque 11, Tempra 9, Sajonia 7, Torres 5, Gonzales 5, Sandagon 4, Bautista 4, Songcuya 2, Bagunu 2, Rosete 0, Dulatre 0, Guibao 0.

San Sebastian 55 - Escobido 13, Are 12, Sumoda 8, Una 6, Cosari 3, Garcia 3, Calahat 2, Ventura 2, Felebrico 2, Paglinawan 2, Ra. Gabat 2, Altamirano 0, Shanoda 0, Desoyo 0, Re. Gabat 0.

Quarterscores: 19-1; 32-15; 43-36; 62-55.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.