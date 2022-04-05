Xyrus Torres explosion proof FEU not just an RJ Abarrientos show

FAR Eastern University knows all too well that it's better than what its record suggests.

Currently sitting at the bottom half of the UAAP Season 84 standings, the Tamaraws are determined to show that their grand aspirations before the season truly have legitimate merit.

On Tuesday, Xyrus Torres reinforced that belief as his scoring outburst proved that there are still a lot of weapons in FEU's arsenal that can help their title dreams.

Xyrus Torres on breakout performance

The sophomore gunner waxed hot and drained eight triples for his 26 points as the Tamaraws snapped their three-game skid with an 88-74 win over University of the East on Tuesday.

But despite the Gilas Pilipinas Youth member hugging the spotlight, he noted that it truly was a total team effort.

"Masaya ako syempre kasi di lang ako yung nag-contribute para makuha ang game. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa teammates and coaches ko dahil sa trust nila sa akin at ginagawa ko lang yung role ko," he said, with the Morayta crew hiking their record to 2-3.

What Torres is taking for himself, though, is him finally breaking out of his slump after only averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds through the first four games this year.

"Last three games, medyo di ako nag-step up hindi lang sa offense kundi sa defense," he said, lamenting the wasted effort that FEU had in its last loss against NU last Saturday.

"Si RJ [Abarrientos] last game, ang ganda ng game niya pero bandang huli naubusan na siya dahil sobrang haba ng minutes niya. So dapat makatulong ako sa offense at defense."

This victory over UE should be step one in rectifying those issues as it only reinforces Torres' belief that this FEU side is and should be a force to be reckoned with.

"Kahit sino talaga pwedeng uminit sa amin. Kailangan lang maging ready kahit off the bench. Yung off the bench namin kasi minsan parang hindi ready kaya kailangan lahat kami ready lang," he said.

