Xyrus Torres sizzles as FEU gets back on track, keeps UE winless

XYRUS Torres this time got the hot hand for Far Eastern University as it trampled on University of the East, 88-74, Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

FEU vs UE recap

Quick to catch fire, the sophomore gunner delivered 26 points with his sizzling 8-of-15 shooting from deep to snap the Tamaraws' three-game skid and show that the Morayta team is more than just an RJ Abarrientos team.

Torres' hot hands allowed FEU to assert control early, starting the game, 20-6, and erecting a 23-point advantage, 45-22, early in the third period.

UE rallied and even got to within nine in the fourth quarter before FEU went on another barrage and restored the lead back to 20, 78-58, off an Aevin Coquia three with 4:35 left to play.

Emman Ojuola also provided solid support down low with his monster double-double of 18 points and 19 boards, while L-Jay Gonzales set the table for the Tamaraws with his 13 points, eight assists, and four rebounds.

"Much needed victory after losing three straight. We needed a victory more for our morale," said coach Olsen Racela, who admitted that he expected a better showing from FEU this first round than its 2-3 record.

"We're expecting a better record than this. Teams go through adversity during the season and that's how you grow. Napaaga lang yung adversity sa amin and most of our players are new to our program kaya ginagamit namin yung situaton to grow and learn."

Torres' explosive night also came at a right time as it more than made up for Abarrientos' 1-of-13 clip from the field with the super rookie being held to just two points.

Harvey Pagsanjan was the lone bright spot for UE with 23 points, three rebounds, and three assists to remain winless in five games.

The Red Warriors also missed the presence of coach Jack Santiago who was serving the first of his two-game suspension.

The Scores:

FEU 88 -- Torres 26, Ojuola 18, Gonzales 13, Sajonia 7, Alforque 6, Sandagon 6, Coquia 3, Abarrientos 2, Bienes 2, Sleat 2, Li 2, Celzo 1, Tempra 0, Gravera 0.

UE 74 -- Pagsanjan 23, Sawat 8, Guevarra 7, Catacutan 7, Antiporda 6, N. Paranada 5, Beltran 4, Abatayo 4, Villanueva 3, J. Cruz 3, Escamis 2, Lorenzana 2, Tulabut 0, K. Paranada 0, P. Cruz 0.

Quarters: 20-6, 40-22, 57-45, 88-74.

