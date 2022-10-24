Winston top scorer; Kouame best rebounder, blocker in first round

LA Salle's Schonny Winston leads all scorers after the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Fil-Am guard averaged 21.29 points through seven games as the Green Archers pushed the pace in all of their seven games in this campaign. That frenetic pace, though, has netted varying results as La Salle currently holds a 3-4 record.

See FEU Tamaraws show signs of life by bringing down NU Bulldogs

Nic Cabanero placed second with 17.71 points with University of Sto. Tomas, which is in eighth spot with a 1-6 record.

Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson is in third at 16.71 with the Soaring Falcons in joint fourth place at 3-4.

University of the Philippines' Carl Tamayo is fourth with 14.86 points, while Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso and University of the East's Kyle Paranada are both at 14.29.

Completing the top 10 in scoring are Far Eastern University skipper Bryan Sajonia (13.6 points), UE big man Luis Villegas (13.0 points), Ateneo playmaker Forthsky Padrigao (12.86 points), and La Salle rookie Kevin Quiambao (12.71 points).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kai Ballungay of the Blue Eagles hold the best field goal percentage, making 62.75-percent of his shots, followed by the Fighting Maroons' Malick Diouf (56.82-percent), Bulldogs' Michael Malonzo (55.26-percent), Blue Eagles' Ange Kouame (55.17-percent), and Soaring Falcons' Lenda Douanga (54.72-percent).

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

UP's Zavier Lucero owns the best mark from deep with his 42.5-percent shooting from three, while in hot pursuit are Ballungay (47.06-percent), Villegas (42.5-percent), UP's Terrence Fortea (40-percent), and UE's CJ Payawal (38.89-percent).

Kouame paces the league in rebounds, hauling down 11.43 boards per contest. Chasing him are La Salle's Michael Phillips with 10.5 rebounds, Diouf with 9.86 boards, UST's Adama Faye with 9.67 rebounds, and Villegas with 9.29 boards.

La Salle's Evan Nelle made 7.8 assists per game, followed by Padrigao's 6.14 dimes, UP's JD Cagulangan with 5.0 assists, Lastimosa with his 4.71 dimes, and Paranada with his 4.57 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Cagulangan, with just one game under his name, holds the mark for the most average steals with 4.0 per tiff, while behind him are Winston (3.0 steals), FEU's L-Jay Gonzales (2.43 steals), Nelle (2.4 steals), and NU's Kean Baclaan (2.29 steals).

Kouame is also the best rim protector in the league after the first round with his 2.57 blocks, with Phillips placing second at 2.17 rejections, NU's Omar John at third (1.71 blocks), and Faye and La Salle's Raven Cortez at joint fourth (1.67 blocks).

Unfortunately, Cabanero holds the distinction for most turnovers with his 4.57 miscues per contest, followed by Fortea (4.43 turnovers), Baclaan (4.29 turnovers), Lastimosa (4.14 turnovers), and Winston (3.43 turnovers).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.