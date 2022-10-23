FEU Tamaraws show signs of life by bringing down NU Bulldogs

L-JAY Gonzales took matters into his own hands, leading Far Eastern University to a stunning 47-44 victory over erstwhile league-leader National University in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The FEU starting guard sized up Steve Nash Enriquez and went for the game-sealing layup off the glass to give the Tamaraws the 47-44 lead in the last 17.6 seconds of a low-scoring game.

Kean Baclaan could not force overtime with his desperation heave after Jake Figueroa lost grip of the ball as the Bulldogs saw an end to their four-game win run.

Gonzales orchestrated the assault for FEU with his nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals as both teams' offensive struggles paving the way for an ugly battle of attrition.

Yet it was the Tamaraws who can smile when all the dust have settled, taking back-to-back wins to end the first round with a 2-5 card.

"It was defensive game. Yun yung sinabi ko sa kanila before the game eh, na we needed their defensive mindset going into this game against NU," said coach Olsen Racela with the two teams combining for the lowest output this season.

"Pababaan ng score nga yung nangyari ngayon but our defense gave us the chance really in this game and I'm just proud of the way they played."

Bryan Sajonia was the lone player to score in double figures for both teams with his 12 points, together with his five rebounds, an assist, and a steal as defense turned to be the name of the game in this first round finale.

FEU shot a horrid 22-percent from the field including a 6-of-33 clip from beyond the arc, but made up for those misses by grabbing 21 offensive rebounds and forcing NU to 24 turnovers.

NU, on the other hand, made 29-percent of its shots yet only shot 3-of-15 from deep and got outworked on the perimeter with FEU scoring 24 to its 13.

Jorick Bautista also had nine points and two rebounds for the Tamaraws, as Patrick Tchuente grabbed 18 rebounds to add to his six-point total.

Omar John topscored for NU with his nine points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and two assists, and even made the crucial jumper that pulled his side within one, 45-44, in the final 1:25.

He had a chance to push his side ahead but he missed his baseline jumper that led to Gonzales' dagger.

John Lloyd Clemente got eight points, 10 boards, two assists, and two steals, as Figueroa had eight points and seven rebounds.

It was a painful defeat for the Bulldogs which was looking to make a statement and end the first round on top but rather, slid down to a 5-2 record.

The Scores:

FEU 47 -- Sajonia 12, Gonzales 9, Bautista 9, Tchuente 6, Torres 6, Anonuevo 5, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0.

NU 44 -- John 9, Clemente 8, Figueroa 8, Baclaan 6, Manansala 5, Malonzo 4, Minerva 3, Enriquez 1, Yu 0, Mahinay 0, Galinato 0, Tibayan 0, Padrones 0.

Quarters: 12-16, 22-26, 31-33, 47-44.

