AFTER parting ways with Blackwater, will Adamson be the next destination for Nash Racela?

Talk about Racela's return to the college ranks by way of Adamson has mounted over the past two days since the Bossing named Ariel Vanguardia as their interim head coach at the end of their PBA Philippine Cup semi-bubble campaign.

Racela still has a live contract with Blackwater that runs until the end of the season, but the team announced the switch after an 0-11 run in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup and a record-setting 19-game losing streak - the worst in league history.

So will the decorated mentor go back to the collegiate leagues and take over the Soaring Falcons?

Sources close to the situation which Spin.ph reached confirmed that Racela is indeed among those being considered for the Adamson head coaching post left by Franz Pumaren.

Aside from him, another name in the discussions among Adamson officials is multi-titled mentor in Eric Altamirano.

Former Alaska import Sean Chambers was initially on the shortlist, but the priests from San Marcelino have trimmed the choices to just Racela and Altamirano, the sources added.

Before his stint at Blackwater, Racela was the architect of Far Eastern University's UAAP Season 78 championship run in 2015 and served as a consultant for his brother Olsen in the Tamaraws camp.

Meanwhile, Altamirano steered National University to the UAAP Season 77 crown in 2014 before working as commissioner for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League the past two years.

As of now, though, surces said there's no final decision on the coaching position as Adamson remains under status quo while awaiting the next word for the hopeful resumption of the UAAP.

Interim coach Mike Fermin still oversees the Soaring Falcons' virtual trainings as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming UAAP Season 84.

Reached for comment, Racela politely begged off from commenting on the matter as he returned to Manila after completing his quarantine on Tuesday.

"I'm not in a position to reply," he quipped.

