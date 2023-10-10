Why Topex held back on playing Phillips trio together in 20-point rout of UST

ISAIAH Phillips, the newest Phillips brother to join the De La Salle Green Archers, had his first taste of UAAP action in the Taft side's 91-71 beatdown of UST.

But at least for now, the 22-year-old Isaiah has yet to play alongside his older brother Ben and younger brother Michael both at the same time for the green-and-white.

La Salle coach Topex Robinson revealed how the Phillips brothers' on-court reunion almost happened in the UST game before deciding to pull the plug late and save the special moment for another day.

"It was almost about to happen kanina (versus UST), but we kind of pulled our step from the pedal because (Jonnel Policarpio) is playing well also, Raven (Cortez) and Bright (Nwankwo) are doing well," Robinson bared.

Isaiah logged just four minutes of play on his UAAP seniors' debut, but Robinson underscored his and the team's delight to see the 6-foot-8 cager finally hit the ground running for La Salle.

"Isaiah (Phillips) finally got the chance to see the floor (and) everybody was so happy to have that guy finally given a chance to showcase his talents to help the team," the La Salle mentor said.

And on the question of when Michael, Ben, and Isaiah will concurrently share the floor, Robinson said that the brotherly reunion is certainly bound to happen.

"I know it’s gonna happen soon."

The Phillips brothers and the rest of the Archers will vie for their third win in four games against Adamson on Wednesday, 6 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

