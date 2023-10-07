Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 7
    UAAP-MENS

    La Salle vents ire on hapless UST with 20-point rout

    Green Archers bounce back from tough loss to archrival Ateneo to keep Tigers winless
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    Mike Phillips La Salle vs UST UAAP Season 86
    Mike Phillips sets the tone for the Archers.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

    LA SALLE shrugged off its rivalry-game letdown to Ateneo with a masterful 91-71 rout of luckless University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

    La Salle vs UST UAAP Season 86 men's basketball recap

    The Taft side swiftly returned to winning ways with a 2-1 (win-loss) slate before facing an in-form Adamson squad on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, a first victory remains elusive for Pido Jarencio and his España wards at 0-3.

    Second stringers Kevin Quiambao and Joshua David, who played 17 minutes in his return from an ACL tear, fired 14 points apiece to lead the Archers’ redemption win.

    “We’re just grateful and honored to be here after our last game. They came into this game knowing how important it is for us as a team but also as a program, and credit to these guys here (Kevin Quiambao and Joshua David),” La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    “Super happy na nagkaroon ako ng opportunity na makabawi coming from the loss (to Ateneo). Sabi nga ni Coach Topex (Robinson), move on na. Natapos na Ateneo kaya focus na sa UST," Quiambao bared.

    "Buti na-execute namin ‘yung gameplan kaya grateful ako sa panalo,” he added as La Salle led by as many as 30 points in the dominant win.

    On the flip side, Nic Cabañero was a one-man show on offense for UST with 25 points, five boards, and two dimes.

    The Archers will bat for win number three against Adamson as UST continues its hunt for a maiden victory against FEU on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The scores:

      DLSU (91) - Quiambao 14, David 14, Manuel 11, Nelle 9, Policarpio 9, Nwankwo 8, M. Phillips 5, Austria 5, Escandor 5, Abadam 5, B. Phillips 4, Cortez 2, Macalalag 0, Gollena 0, I. Phillips 0.

      UST (71) - Cabañero 25, Pangilinan 8, Manaytay 7, Laure 6, Duremdes 6, Manalang 5, Crisostomo 4, Calum 3, Gesalem 3, Ventulan 2, Llemit 2, Moore 0, Magdangal 0, Lazarte 0, Faye 0.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Quarterscores: 22-11, 47-36, 73-50, 91-71.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Mike Phillips sets the tone for the Archers.
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again