La Salle vents ire on hapless UST with 20-point rout

LA SALLE shrugged off its rivalry-game letdown to Ateneo with a masterful 91-71 rout of luckless University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The Taft side swiftly returned to winning ways with a 2-1 (win-loss) slate before facing an in-form Adamson squad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a first victory remains elusive for Pido Jarencio and his España wards at 0-3.

Second stringers Kevin Quiambao and Joshua David, who played 17 minutes in his return from an ACL tear, fired 14 points apiece to lead the Archers’ redemption win.

“We’re just grateful and honored to be here after our last game. They came into this game knowing how important it is for us as a team but also as a program, and credit to these guys here (Kevin Quiambao and Joshua David),” La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said.

“Super happy na nagkaroon ako ng opportunity na makabawi coming from the loss (to Ateneo). Sabi nga ni Coach Topex (Robinson), move on na. Natapos na Ateneo kaya focus na sa UST," Quiambao bared.

"Buti na-execute namin ‘yung gameplan kaya grateful ako sa panalo,” he added as La Salle led by as many as 30 points in the dominant win.

On the flip side, Nic Cabañero was a one-man show on offense for UST with 25 points, five boards, and two dimes.

The Archers will bat for win number three against Adamson as UST continues its hunt for a maiden victory against FEU on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The scores:

DLSU (91) - Quiambao 14, David 14, Manuel 11, Nelle 9, Policarpio 9, Nwankwo 8, M. Phillips 5, Austria 5, Escandor 5, Abadam 5, B. Phillips 4, Cortez 2, Macalalag 0, Gollena 0, I. Phillips 0.

UST (71) - Cabañero 25, Pangilinan 8, Manaytay 7, Laure 6, Duremdes 6, Manalang 5, Crisostomo 4, Calum 3, Gesalem 3, Ventulan 2, Llemit 2, Moore 0, Magdangal 0, Lazarte 0, Faye 0.

Quarterscores: 22-11, 47-36, 73-50, 91-71.

