    UAAP-MENS

    Nash on skipping post-game handshake with Tab: 'I probably missed him'

    'Nandoon ba siya kanina?' Adamson coach asks
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    tab baldwin, nash racela
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    A nonchalant Nash Racela spoke sparingly on why he didn't shake hands with Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin after Adamson's 48-70 loss in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball fourth-seed playoff.

    From being slapped with double technicals late in the third for a verbal altercation, the rather tense dynamic between both coaches spewed even after the final buzzer.

    READ: Nash says midcourt exchange with Tab 'not for kids to hear'

    "Ah nandoon ba siya kanina? I was watching the last possession when I was walking towards the Ateneo bench so I probably missed him," the tongue-in-cheek Adamson mentor said.

    "Whether it was intentional or not, then it's... yeah."

    nash racela

    And upon expressing how proud he was of his team, Racela took one last chance to make a cheeky dig alluding to Baldwin's officiating remarks last season.

    "I always say I'm proud of my team. I've been consistent naman even in the start of the season when nobody gave us a chance," Racela said.

    "Who would have imagined na after two to three months of playing, we would be playing for a slot in the Final Four. As a coach you should be happy and proud of how your players competed.

    "So if somebody else sees it in another way, then, maybe he needs eye surgery," he added.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

