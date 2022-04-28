Riled Tab says UAAP refs should consider eye surgery

FOR someone at the top, Ateneo must feel like everything is going its way.

But Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin said that couldn't be farther from the truth as he expressed his dissatisfaction with how Ateneo's 70-53 win over Far Eastern University on Thursday was officiated by referees.

The American-Kiwi mentor was filled with so much angst that he said that the referees should follow his lead and also undergo eye surgery.

"This year I had eye surgery, and I don't think it worked cause I saw a whole bunch of things out there happening on the court," he said.

"I think the three guys in gray shirts, maybe, I don't know. Maybe they need to get what I got, or maybe I shouldn't have gotten what I got. I don't know. But it was certainly a different perspective, standing on the sideline than what it must be, running up and down the floor."

It was the second time that Baldwin called the attention of the officials, the first being in its first round meeting against University of Santo Tomas where he cried foul on the non-calls that weren't given to Ange Kouame.

This time, it goes for everything as he felt that the poor refereeing made the game hard for the players.

Olsen speaks up, too

Even his FEU counterpart Olsen Racela felt the same way, this time with Emman Ojuola having a hard time with his foul woes.

"Isa lang tanong ko: how can you compete against the best team in college basketball without your foreign student athlete or without your best post player?" he asked.

Agitated, Baldwin is looking to raise this concern to commissioner Tonichi Pujante in the coming days, all the more with just one eliminations playdate left before the postseason.

"I'd like to see that addressed and we certainly will address that officially with the commissioner. Because I think we had a bad game, but I think the refereeing crew had a bad game as well," he said.

"I'll take care of our team. I don't know who's gonna take care of them, so that's kinda how I feel about it."

