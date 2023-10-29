Adamson defends decision to play Lastimosa despite partial ACL tear

Adamson's Office of Athletic Development director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM on Sunday defended the decision to play Jerom Lastimosa in a game against the UP Maroons which saw him suffer a full ACL tear.

Fr. Suan and Lastimosa faced mediamen to confirm the veteran guard's season-ending injury after the Falcons, now without their starting point guard for the rest of the season, beat the FEU Tamaraws, 63-54, to end a three-game slide.

"I received the medical report last night, confirming Jerom (Lastimosa) ay may full tear ng ACL. Nag-MRI siya on (October) 27," said Fr. Suan.

"On our part, we just want to appreciate Jerom. There’s always a willingness on his part to play for Adamson," he added.

Fr. Suan said Lastimosa still had the desire to play out his last year of UAAP eligibility even as he initially endured a partial ACL tear on one knee.

"Last year, when we announced that he will play, he really decided to play his last playing year for Adamson," Fr. Suan bared.

"Adamson appreciates that kind of dedication. Kahit meron siyang partial tear, hindi nawala ‘yung spirit niya with that partial tear."

Why Adamson risked playing Jerom vs. UP

Defending the move to play Lastimosa despite the partial tear, Fr. Suan revealed the team secured the clearance of a 'well-known doctor' after the ace guard underwent 'intensive rehab.'

"Take note, Adamson’s very conscious in terms of medical advices when we put Jerom to play after so much intensive rehab. It has a clearance ng isang well-known doctor na he can play after mag-undergo ng intensive rehab.

"Before the UP (game), he was lifting 200 pounds pa na weights eh."

Fr. Suan also said the full ACL tear doesn't spell the end of Lastimosa's basketball career.

"Maybe that’s the end of his collegiate career but not his career," Fr. Suan said.

