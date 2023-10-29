Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Oct 29
    UAAP-MENS

    Adamson overcomes late FEU rally to end three-game skid

    Sabandal, Yerro show way as Falcons notch fourth win in nine games
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: UAAP

    ADAMSON halted its three-game skid with a 63-54 win over Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball competition at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

    With Jerom Lastimosa out for the rest of the season, Joshua Yerro took charge with 11 points and three rebounds as the Falcons scored their fourth win in nine games.

    Meanwhile, the Tamaraws drop to 3-6 after recording back-to-back wins over defending champion Ateneo.

    Nash Racela

    “We’re happy with the win but we’re all looking for consistency now. I think in the fourth quarter, medyo we failed. We were the ones leading pero kami pa ‘yung na-rattle, and it’s something we need to address,” said Adamson head coach Nash Racela.

    “Thankful to FEU that they only pressured us in the fourth quarter when we were up big. Kung ginawa nila ‘yun buong game, nag-iba ‘yung complexion ng game,” he added.

      The Falcons set the pace with an 11-0 run, with Joem Sabandal's 10-point output further pushing Adamson forward.

      It was this early edge which gave Adamson the cushion it needed despite being held to just seven points in a low-scoring fourth quarter en route to win number four with five games to go.

      The scores:

      Adamson (63) – Yerro 11, Sabandal 10, Calisay 9, Hanapi 5, Montebon 5, Erolon 5, Manzano 4, Ramos 4, Magbuhos 3, Ojarikre 3, Barasi 2, Colonia 2, Barcelona 0, Canete 0.

      FEU (54) – Gonzales 18, Bautista 13, Torres 9, Bagunu 5, Tempra 4, Faty 2, Ona 2, Sleat 1, Beato 0, Buenaventura 0, Competente 0, Montemayor 0.

      Quarterscores: 18-7; 40-25; 56-40; 63-54.

      PHOTO: UAAP

