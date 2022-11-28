How walk-on Rey Remogat finally stepped out of touted UE recruits' shadows

UNIVERSITY of the East coach Jack Santiago had little to no expectations from Rey Remogat.

Unlike his peers who were highly recruited to go to Recto, the rookie was a mere walk-on applicant who wanted to test himself before the pack.

Through hardwork, the Caviteño proved himself worthy of a spot in the Red Warriors squad that Santiago felt that it was only a matter of time before he gets his breakout.

Santiago on Rey Remogat

"He's playing well talaga sa amin kahit na sa practice. It's just that nao-overshadow siya nung dalawang Paranada," Santiago said, with Remogat only scoring 14 points in the team's first 12 games.

That breakout came in UE's last two games.

He first stepped up with a career-high night of 21 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in its 69-66 overtime loss to Ateneo last Wednesday, but made sure to get the job done on Saturday against La Salle, erupting for 20 of his 24 points in the second half, to go with four rebounds and three assists in their 80-72 win.

The biggest of his four treys came with 46.1 seconds left in overtime to seal the Red Warriors' upset of the Green Archers in a triumphant end to their UAAP Season 85 campaign.

Though UE fell short of its Final Four aspirations, these kinds of games only boosts the team's morale moving forward especially for Remogat.

"Nakakatuwa lang kasi kahit na out na kami sa Final Four, nagawa ko pa rin yung ganoong laro," said the rookie, who is a nephew of former UAAP MVP RR Garcia.

"Sobrang blessed ko rin kasi may coach kami na kagaya ni coach Jack na hinahayaan lang na gawin yung gusto namin basta mag-stick sa system at hindi forced shots. Mas madali talagang makascore kapag ka yung bawat tira mo, bawat galaw mo nasa system ng coach."