UE stuns La Salle in OT to complete sweep of head-to-head matchup

REY Remogat finished off what he started and propelled University of the East to a stunning 80-72 overtime shocker over La Salle on Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The rookie guard shot four threes, the biggest being his booming trey with 46.1 seconds giving the Red Warriors a six-point lead, 78-72, to cap off his 24-point explosion.

Luis Villegas sealed the deal with his two freebies in the final 15.5 as UE became the only team to sweep La Salle this season after an 81-74 first-round win back in Oct. 12.

Remogat's career game saw him score 20 in the second half, to go with four rebounds and three assists as the Red Warriors ended a four-game losing skid and rise to 5-9 to end their campaign.

Kyle Paranada also stepped up, scoring five of his 13 points in the extra frame, on top of five boards, three dimes, and one steal, Gani Stevens chimed in 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Villegas had a near-triple-double of 10 points, 12 boards, and eight dimes in the victory.

"Actually, we had a good practice yesterday pero it's a light practice lang kasi we're out of contention already. Isa lang ang sinabi ko sa mga bata: nag-request ako na kung pwede ba nilang i-regalo ito sa akin 'yung last game? Nag-commit sila sa akin yesterday, and ginawa naman nila talaga, ayaw nila magpatalo," said coach Jack Santiago.

This upset also complicated the Final Four picture for La Salle which slid to a 6-7 record, a game behind Adamson (7-6) for the no. 4 spot.

The Green Archers will have to take down University of Santo Tomas and hope for an Ateneo win against Adamson to force a fourth-place playoff.

Mark Nonoy paced La Salle with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, his two treys in the last two minutes of regulation being wasted as the Taft side lost grip of a 68-64 lead with 1:25 on the clock.

CJ Austria and Bright Nwankwo both scored 10 as the Green Archers missed the presence of Michael Phillips, who was out due to non-COVID-related illness.

The Scores:

UE 80 -- Remogat 24, K. Paranada 13, Stevens 12, Villegas 10, N. Paranada 6, Gilbuena 5, Pagsanjan 4, Sawat 4, Payawal 2, Tulabut 0, Alcantara 0.

LA SALLE 72 -- Nonoy 14, Austria 10, Nwankwo 10, Nelle 8, Cortez 8, Macalalag 8, Quiambao 7, B. Phillips 4, Estacio 3, Abadam 0, Winston 0.

Quarters: 16-27, 36-33, 50-51, 68-68, 80-72.