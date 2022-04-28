UST Tigers add size by recruiting Fil-Am Gani Stevens

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas has secured the commitment of 6-foot-7 Fil-Am center Gani Stevens.

The Varsitarian reported the Growling Tigers are poised to add ceiling to the team for the upcoming UAAP Season 85 wars later this year.

Stevens, 17, played for the Minneapolis North Community High School where he posted averages of 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Polars in the 2021-22 season.

He will be a big help for UST which is currently in the lower half of the league when it comes to rebounding at 41.6 boards per game.

Stevens will be eligible to play for five years with the Espana crew.

