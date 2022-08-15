UST Tigers bring in Malian big man Mohamed Tounkara

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas is quickly moving on from Willie Wilson and enlisted 6-foot-7 big man Hinda Mady Dit Mohamed Tounkara.

The Malian big man arrived in the country over the weekend and will be cleared to play for the Growling Tigers come UAAP Season 86 next year.

Tiger Cubs coach Jinino Manansala confirmed the move after recruiting the center to man the paint for the Espana crew and will take the place as the school's foreign student-athlete.

Tounkara just turned 19 and will be a reliable force down low for UST, which is preparing for the graduation of forward Bryan Santos this upcoming UAAP Season 85.

Bal David is preparing for his first season at the helm for the Growling Tigers, who are out to rebound from their 3-11 win-loss record in their last UAAP campaign.

Tounkara is the latest foreign student-athlete addition to the UST roster after the 18-year-old Wilson, a product of North Community High School in Minneapolis.

