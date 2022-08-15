Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 16
    UAAP-MENS

    Fil-Am Gani Stevens moves to UE after brief stay at UST

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    IT only took Gani Stevens a month before departing University of Santo Tomas.

    Spin.ph sources learned the Minnesota forward was quick to change addresses and immediately found a home at University of the East.

    Stevens, 18, only played six games for the Growling Tigers in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup and two in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

    [See Gani Stevens still adjusting to PH style of play]

    He posted averages of 3.7 points and 4.8 rebounds for Builders Warehouse-UST in the developmental league, while also collecting 5.5 points and 7.0 boards in the famed preseason tournament.

    The 6-foot-7 Stevens can play for the Red Warriors this UAAP Season 85, beefing up their frontline which curently features Fil-Am Luis Salgado, Abdul Sawat, and Allan Beltran.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      His teammate Willie Wilson is also moving to Recto, although his stint for UE is not much of a guarantee.

      Wilson, an American guard who stands at 6-foot-3, put up 5.5 points, 1.5 boards, and 1.3 dimes in his six games for the Growling Tigers in the PBA D-League.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again