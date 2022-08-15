Fil-Am Gani Stevens moves to UE after brief stay at UST

IT only took Gani Stevens a month before departing University of Santo Tomas.
Spin.ph sources learned the Minnesota forward was quick to change addresses and immediately found a home at University of the East.
Stevens, 18, only played six games for the Growling Tigers in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup and two in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.
[See Gani Stevens still adjusting to PH style of play]
He posted averages of 3.7 points and 4.8 rebounds for Builders Warehouse-UST in the developmental league, while also collecting 5.5 points and 7.0 boards in the famed preseason tournament.
The 6-foot-7 Stevens can play for the Red Warriors this UAAP Season 85, beefing up their frontline which curently features Fil-Am Luis Salgado, Abdul Sawat, and Allan Beltran.
His teammate Willie Wilson is also moving to Recto, although his stint for UE is not much of a guarantee.
Wilson, an American guard who stands at 6-foot-3, put up 5.5 points, 1.5 boards, and 1.3 dimes in his six games for the Growling Tigers in the PBA D-League.
