    Mon, Oct 24
    UAAP-MENS

    UP-NU joust opens UAAP second-round schedule

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Goldwin Monteverde and the Maroons eye their fourth straight win as Jeff Napa and the Bulldogs try to bounce back from a sorry loss.

    UNIVERSITY of the Philippines and National University open the second round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

    The Fighting Maroons and the Bulldogs collide on Sunday as the race to the Final Four heats up.

    See Winston top scorer; Kouame best rebounder, blocker in first round

    NU (5-2) was the only team to beat UP (6-1), an 80-75 win on Oct. 12 and the defending champion is definitely motivated to redeem itself from that loss.

    Saturday will feature the duels between Ateneo (5-2) and Adamson (3-4), and La Salle (3-4) and University of Santo Tomas (1-6), while surprise contender University of the East (3-4) clashes with Far Eastern University (2-5) in Sunday's curtain raiser.

    Carl TamayoCarl Tamayo and the Maroons try to get back at the Bulldogs.

    The second round schedule, which was released on Monday, will also see six quadruple-headers as the league prepares to give way to the Gilas Pilipinas campaign for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers in the middle of November.

      Set for Nov. 5 will be the rivalry game between Ateneo and La Salle at the Big Dome, while the duel between UP and La Salle is the main offing at Nov. 20 at Mall of Asia Arena.

      The rematch between last year's finalists UP and Ateneo will be the final matchup of the eliminations on Nov. 26 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

