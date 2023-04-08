UP Jrs big man Kobe Demisana headed to Ateneo, says source

KOBE Demisana looks headed to Ateneo instead of staying with University of the Philippines.

A source close to the situation said Demisana, barring any change of heart, will be committing to join Ateneo in college following his stint with UP Integrated School, giving the Blue Eagles another blue chip rookie for their seniors team.

Demisana was named to the Mythical Five in the recently-concluded UAAP season, and had become a sought-after recruit by major college programs.

In 2019, Demisana was part of the Asia Pacific selection in the Jr. NBA Global Championship held in Orlando.

Demisana joined UPIS in 2020 after playing for Bacolod Tay Tung High School, and immediately made an impact during the return of the UAAP juniors tournament.

The 6-foot-8 Demisana averaged 17.64 points, 12.64 rebounds, 2.64 assists, 2.14 steals, and 4.07 blocks for UPIS.

The Blue Eagles look set on recruiting another Visayan rookie with Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu reportedly committing to the squad.