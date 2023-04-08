Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 8
    UAAP-MENS

    UP Jrs big man Kobe Demisana headed to Ateneo, says source

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: UAAP

    KOBE Demisana looks headed to Ateneo instead of staying with University of the Philippines.

    A source close to the situation said Demisana, barring any change of heart, will be committing to join Ateneo in college following his stint with UP Integrated School, giving the Blue Eagles another blue chip rookie for their seniors team.

    See Sacred Heart's Raffy Celis, Michael Asoro commit to Ateneo Blue Eagles, says source

    Demisana was named to the Mythical Five in the recently-concluded UAAP season, and had become a sought-after recruit by major college programs.

    In 2019, Demisana was part of the Asia Pacific selection in the Jr. NBA Global Championship held in Orlando.

    Kobe Demisana

    Demisana joined UPIS in 2020 after playing for Bacolod Tay Tung High School, and immediately made an impact during the return of the UAAP juniors tournament.

    The 6-foot-8 Demisana averaged 17.64 points, 12.64 rebounds, 2.64 assists, 2.14 steals, and 4.07 blocks for UPIS.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Blue Eagles look set on recruiting another Visayan rookie with Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu reportedly committing to the squad.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again