UP advances to Season 86 Final Four with close win over UE

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines dug deep to escape University of the East, 79-72, in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

For the fifth season running, the Fighting Maroons are through to the Final Four after their ninth victory.

After missing the loss to La Salle with a sprained right wrist, Malick Diouf returned like he never left even with a heavily-taped hand as he fired 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 15 rebounds, and five steals.

“It’s a blessing to be in the Final Four so I’m just really happy for this win,” Diouf said.

“It’s good to be in the Final Four first but I think we have to be ready and we have to prepare well to finish first in the second round then think about the Final Four,” he added.

Leading by 13, UP looked poised for a great escape after a close first half before Jack Cruz-Dumont fired three straight triples — the second of which drew UE level at 69-all in the last two minutes.

But in the dying seconds of the game, the Warriors shot themselves in the foot with back-to-back turnovers from failed inbound attempts to hand UP the first Final Four ticket.

UE has a 4-7 win-loss record.

The scores:

UP (79) – Diouf 19, Cansino 17, Cagulangan 9, Lopez 8, Abadiano 8, Alarcon 4, Torres 3, Pablo 3, Felicilda 2, Torculas 2, Belmonte 2, Alter 2, Fortea 0.

UE (72) – Cruz-Dumont 19, Momowei 14, Remogat 12, Sawat 11, Maglupay 4, Galang 4, Tulabut 2, Lingolingo 2, Cabero 2, Gilbuena 2.

Quarterscores: 17-21, 43-38, 60-55, 79-72

