UP won't make Diouf, Cagulangan injuries as excuses for loss to La Salle

INJURIES won't suffice as an excuse for UP's loss to La Salle in the home stretch of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde gave updates on the injuries obtained by Malick Diouf (wrist) and JD Cagulangan (hamstring), with the pair expected to suit up come Wednesday against UE.

"Malick (Diouf) injured his (right) wrist nu’ng game namin against Ateneo. Hopefully by Wednesday (versus UE), makabalik na siya. We’re just gonna take it by the day kung ano ang magiging (playing status) niya," Monteverde said.

“JD (Cagulangan), according sa mga PTs namin, he’s doing better. Hopefully by Wednesday (versus UE), makabalik na rin siya," he added.

Citing the importance of the two UP aces, Monteverde made it clear that the Maroons take full responsibility for the loss to the Archers despite being shorthanded.

"Of course, Malick and JD (Cagulangan) will always be key parts sa team namin. For me, we won’t take this as a reason for whatever happened today," Monteverde said.

"We’re gonna take responsibility because we had chances a while ago ‘pag naglaro kami ng tama. Before the game, napag-usapan na rin namin na (their injuries) should not be an excuse for us," he added.

