UE Warriors take a stand on Momowei suspension, Battad resignation

MOMENTS before University of the East's do-or-die battle with Ateneo, head coach Jack Santiago bared a special gesture initiated by his players before stepping on the court.

Upon learning of Dr. Zosimo Battad's resignation as UAAP chairman of the board and in light of Precious Momowei's one-game suspension, the UE squad placed tapes on their hands and jerseys with various nods to the president and their suspended teammate.

The numbers 21 (Momowei), 29 (Gjerard Wilson), and 35 (Devin Fikes) were also on display.

Santiago revealed how UE only received a formal notice from the UAAP on Momowei's suspension late in the afternoon on the eve of the Ateneo game.

"We all know naman yang naging problema natin not only sa issue ni Coach Nash (Racela) but 'yung issue dito kay (Precious) Momowei. We got the suspension letter late afternoon yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"When our president (Dr. Zosimo Battad) learned about that, nag-request siya this morning ng emergency meeting with the UAAP board. We submitted video clips not only doon kay Momowei but also video clips ng other games na parang for us, parang 'di naman ganun kabigat yung violation ni Momowei during the last game against La Salle," Santiago shared.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Too heavy of a penalty?

Citing the absence of a heavy sanction on UP's Malick Diouf in the Maroons' Round 1 win over NU, Santiago rued how the incident leading to Momowei's second unsportsmanlike foul was a much lighter act that shouldn't have warranted a significant penalty.

"We showed them the video (of Momowei's second unsportsmanlike foul) na may contact, may foul talaga. Pero parang to give him a mabigat na penalty na mag-cause ng suspension niya, unfair doon sa bata (Momowei) because he’s leading the Rookie of the Year (race).

"Nakita naman natin sa video na he was reaching for the ball, nangyayari talaga 'yun. May mga instances naman with Diouf na talagang naka-close fist siya in the NU game pero 'di ganun kabigat yung penalty niya. Kung tama yung memory, nagre-request din 'yung NU ng mas mabigat (na penalty)," Santiago explained.



How Battad's resignation prompted UE's taped jersey gesture

Santiago also detailed an eventful few hours before tipoff of the Ateneo-UE game, and expressed his gratitude for the UE community's unwavering support to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"Nagkaroon ata ng meeting this morning and 'yung request ng president regarding doon (sa one-game suspension ni Momowei) na pag-aralan muna 'yung penalty, na-turn down.

"Then, I heard na nag-resign siya as president ng UAAP board. When the players learned about that during our pregame talk sa dugout, all of a sudden nakita ko na lang yung mga players that they’re putting a tape (on their jerseys). Akala ko nga with Precious, nakita ko rin yung pangalan ni presidente," said Santiago.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We support the decision of the school president. I just want to take this opportunity to thank the supporters, the school community, for not giving up para sa mga bata kasi talagang unfair para sa mga bata.

"But of course, at the end of the day, we still have a committee na nag-dedecide. Hopefully this will be a learning experience for us coming next season," he added.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph