    UAAP-MENS

    Momowei hit with suspension, out of UE must-win game vs Ateneo

    UE big man also disqualified from Rookie of the Year race
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

    PRECIOUS Momowei is out of University of the East's must-win game against Ateneo after being slapped with a one-game suspension of his second unsportsmanlike foul of the season in UE’s game against La Salle last Sunday.

    Momowei was slapped the unsportsmanlike foul at the 6:43 mark of the second quarter in the Red Warriors’ loss to the Green Archers last Sunday, earning the automatic suspension.

    The ban also disqualified him from the Rookie of the Year race, which he leads.

    He will serve the suspension in Wednesday's game against the Blue Eagles, which the Warriors need to win to stay in the race for the last Final Four spot.

    His first unsportsmanlike foul occurred on October 15, 2023, during the Red Warriors’ first round game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons. The incident took place with 7:38 left in the game.

    read more stories about:
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

