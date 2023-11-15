UE president Battad resigns as UAAP Board of Trustees chairman

DR. Zosimo M. Battad, University of the East president, has informed the UAAP Board of Trustees of his resignation as Chairman of the Board.

The university made the announcement on its official Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

“Dr. Zosimo M. Battad, the UE President and Chief Academic Officer, has informed the Board of Trustees of the UAAP that he is resigning his post as the league’s Season 86 Chairman of the Board,” the university said.

No reason has been given on Dr. Battad’s resignation as of posting time,

The decision, however, comes a day after UE's foreign student athlete Precious Momowei was handed a one-game suspension for committing his second unsportsmanlike foul throughout the course of the season.

