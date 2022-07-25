UE coach on Clint Escamis departure: ‘It's beyond my control’

CLINT Escamis leaving University of the East for Mapua is all water under the bridge for coach Jack Santiago as he turns his attention to pulling the Red Warriors out of the rut.

"It's beyond my control. The kid decided to look for another team at bumalik siya sa school niya, that's his decision," he said.

Escamis' exit left a big dent on the promising young core in Recto with the former NCAA Juniors MVP posting 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and a league-best 2.1 steals this past UAAP Season 84.

For Santiago, what matters now is the present as he gets a fresh start for the Red Warriors.

"I'm so excited. Nakabalik din tayo sa team," he said, finally calling the shots for UE anew after being limited to coaching just four games in its last campaign due to a suspension after he was reportedly heard "instructing his student-athletes to deliberately harm UP's Ricci Rivero" in a UAAP game.

"Sabi ko nga, we are still a work in progress. We have a lot of players right now. Talagang back to zero kami so kailangan natin magturo sa mga bata, talagang double time kami ng mga coaches."

The approach is much like the same for Santiago as he looks to further expose these players to elite competition especially after a 0-14 run in the UAAP.

Jack Santiago is confident the Warriors will do much better this season.

"Yung mga naiwang players, hindi rin naman sila nagagamit noon kaya hanggang ngayon, it's a big challenge for them na sila na yung face ng school," he said, with the Red Warriors still banking on Harvey Pagsanjan and brothers Nikko and Kyle Paranada.

"As much as possible, we motivate them, na kailangan ipakita sa kanila na kayang makipagsabayan. Pero learning process ito, hindi naman ito makukuha ng overnight."

"Masaya kami na nakikita naming nagi-improve sila. Pero lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila na as much as we want to move on from that 0-14 season, ginagamit namin yun na motivation para i-challenge pa yung mga bata. Hopefully we can at least win some games sa Season 85."

