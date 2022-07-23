Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Clint Escamis part of Mapua's 20-man Filoil roster

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Clint Escamis Mapua bench
    The Cardinals get a boost with the return of former Red Robins star Clint Escamis. Photo by Angela Davocol

    CLINT Escamis' homecoming to Mapua is finally official.

    Clint Escamis back in Mapua

    The 5-foot-11 guard was seen on the bench of the Cardinals for their debut in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Saturday, but was not deployed in their 83-59 defeat to University of the Philippines.

    He is included in the team's 20-man roster although there's no clarity if he will play.
    Escamis still has to undergo a one-year residency and will only be cleared to play for Mapua come NCAA Season 98 next year.

    Asked about the situation, head coach Randy Alcantara politely declined from issuing a statement on the matter.

      Escamis, a former NCAA Juniors MVP with the Red Robins, spent his rookie season with University of the East as he posted 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and a league-best 2.1 steals.

      His efforts, however, were for moot as the Red Warriors bombed out of the UAAP Season 84 and went winless in all 14 games.

