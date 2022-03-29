Young UE Warriors will rise or fall with Pagsanjan, says coach

HARVEY Pagsanjan knows that all eyes will now be on him to lead University of the East.

Count coach Jack Santiago among those who have grand expectations from the former Gilas Pilipinas Youth guard.

The first-year mentor didn't hesitate in putting the 6-foot guard on notice as he demands to see more from him if the Red Warriors want to compete this season.

'Missing link'

"I think yun ang missing link namin right now with our team. Parang wala pa kaming go-to guy at parang wala pang may gustong mag-step up to get that position," he said. "But kay Harvey, nakikita ko talaga na he can be our main man."

However, Santiago also acknowledges that the odds haven't favored Pagsanjan -- from this being only the 23-year-old's second playing year to the prolonged offseason brought upon by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bata pa kasi eh. Kahit anong sabihin natin, hindi pa siya ganoon ka-beterano considering na two years tayong walang liga," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Pagsanjan can't be faulted for not trying as he has posted a team-best 15.0 points on 25-percent shooting from deep, along with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists through two games to be the silver lining for UE in this UAAP Season 84.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He had 17 points and eight rebounds in the 82-66 loss to the Adamson Falcons on Tuesday.

But that's the case for the rest of UE as Santiago lamented the team's lack of time to build cohesion, which was left wanting in its first two outings.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yet he won't rule out Pagsanjan and the rest of these young players spring a surprise or two this season.

"In terms of preparation this coming season, medyo talagang kulang na kulang. Kaya siguro na I would say na talagang medyo naninibago pa yung mga bata kaya ganoon ang nagiging performance namin," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.