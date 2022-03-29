Lastimosa, Adamson catch fire, torch UE for first win

JEROM Lastimosa ignited Adamson's fiery start as it cruised to a 82-66 decimation of University of the East for its first win in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adamson vs UE recap

The shifty guard from Dumaguete sparked the Soaring Falcons' 11-2 start as the team drilled five treys in the opening frame to take the comfortable 20-point lead, 32-12.

Lastimosa dropped 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter to go with two rebounds and two assists as he displayed the consistency that coach Nash Racela demanded from Adamson's last game.

It was a complete onslaught from the Soaring Falcons as they drained 10 threes and stretched the lead to as high as 34, 76-42, after a Didat Hanapi bucket late in the third frame.

Keith Zaldivar also drained three triples for his 11 points, two boards, and two assists, Lenda Douanga got eight points and eight rebounds, and Joem Sabandal and Arthur Calisay also scored eight each.

Adamson improved to 1-1 for the season while gifting Racela his first win in San Marcelino, while sending UE down to a 0-2 record.

Harvey Pagsanjan tried his best to will the Red Warriors back in the game but his 17 points and eight rebounds ended for naught.

Orin Catacutan got 12 points and four boards, while Nikko Paranada had seven in the loss.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 82 -- Lastimosa 14, Zaldivar 11, Sabandal 8, Douanga 8, Calisay 8, Jaymalin 7, Yerro 7, Manzano 7, Erolon 5, Hanapi 4, Magbuhos 2, Barasi 1, Colonia 0, Peromingan 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0.

UE 66 -- Pagsanjan 17, Catacutan 12, N. Paranada 7, Escamis 6, Sawat 5, Lorenzana 4, Abatayo 4, Tulabut 3, Antiporda 2, Beltran 2, Je. Cruz 2, Villanueva 2, Chan 0, K. Paranada 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 32-12, 50-32, 76-42, 82-66.

