UAAP won't stop its athletes from chasing dreams overseas

THE UAAP is well aware of the prevalent problem raised by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas when it comes to talent migration, but the league's brass understands where these players are coming from.

To league executive director Rebo Saguisag, these circumstances should only fuel those who remain to seize their moments in the absence of those who choose to take their act overseas.

"This problem is not new to us, pero di naman kami nauubusan ng talents. In fact, that only gives other students opportunity to shine. It’s nothing new but the UAAP is still alive and kicking," he said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Fr. Aldrin Suan of host Adamson agreed.

"If there’s a problem, it creates an opportunity for you to grow."

"Kung ito yung nagiging problem ngayon ng sports community particularly basketball, it’s an opportunity to grow."

SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos were among Filipino players who left their schools early to play pro basketball abroad. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

The topic has been a sore point as of late, especially with the PBA meeting its Japan B.League counterparts last week when it came to its so-called poaching claims, on top of the SBP choosing to not grant William Navarro his release and hindering his stint with Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League.

Players, including UAAP athletes who left collegiate ball early to see action overseas, have spoken up on the matter.

Ateneo's SJ Belangel and Far Eastern University's RJ Abarrientos still had playing years left in their respective schools but chose to turn pro and try their luck in Korea.

Even players like Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines and Dave Ildefonso of Ateneo attracted overseas offers before staying put.

Suan, though, argued that this really shouldn't be looked at as a problem especially the limited opportunities in the country.

"We have to take note that the professional opportunity of basketball in the Philippines is very limited and we have an overwhelming supply of basketball players. We have millions of players ng basketball all over the Philippines kasi sabi nga nila, we’re a basketball country. Now, if you have an oversupply of skills at very limited ang professional venue for you to express your skills, why curtail the opportunity for other people?" he said.

"Yun lang naman yun. It creates an opportunity. Why not always grab the opportunity? For us to grow, we must always grab the opportunity, and these offers from outside the country, it’s an opportunity so let’s grab it."

To Saguisag, it further emphasizes the role played by the UAAP, alongside the other collegiate leagues, when it comes to "developing the youth and giving them the best opportunity to succeed."

H"It’s in line with our goal to give the student-athletes the best position to succeed and give their families an opportunity for a better life. It may be a concern, but we’re happy where the student-athletes are going."

