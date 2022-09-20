Sixty events in 21 sports set in UAAP Season 85

HOST Adamson is going full blast for the upcoming UAAP Season 85 with a complete athletic calendar once it opens shop in Oct. 1.

Sixty events in 21 sports will be staged after the collegiate association held limited events the past two years.

“As far as UAAP is concerned, all events pre-pandemic will be staged,” league president Fr. Aldrin Suan told the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday as the UAAP embraces the theme “Rise As One.”

Centerpiece events like men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s football, cheerdance, athletics, and swimming banner the sports which will be held this season.

Also to be contested are badminton, chess, table tennis, judo, taekwondo, fencing, softball, baseball, lawn tennis, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, and streetdance.

High school competitions will also be back with the resumption of face-to-face classes, among the sports being boys basketball, juniors football, juniors volleyball, boys and girls beach volleyball.

The opening ceremony will be pre-recorded and will be aired on Cignal TV at 12:30 p.m., before the men’s basketball games tip-off at Mall of Asia Arena starting at 2 p.m. between Adamson against University of Santo Tomas. University of the Philippines starts its title retention quest against La Salle at 4 p.m.

University of the East and National University jostle at 2 p.m. the following day, with Ateneo and Far Eastern University colliding at 4 p.m.

The UAAP has set quadruple-headers on Wednesdays.

The cheerdance competition is slated Dec. 10.

In UAAP Season 84, the league only staged seven events namely men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, 3x3 basketball, men’s beach volleyball, chess, poomsae, and cheerdance, with UST copping the general championship.

