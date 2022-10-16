UP Maroons regain share of lead after dramatic OT win over Ateneo

DEFENDING champion University of the Philippines continued to own Ateneo's number, pulling off a 76-71 overtime victory on Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Playing before a 12,106-strong crowd reminiscent of their championship clash five months back, the Fighting Maroons were just too disciplined down the stretch before Carl Tamayo put the finishing touches to the dramatic win.

Tamayo's split in the final 18.0 seconds gave the Maroons a three-point lead and Ateneo's Kai Ballungay flubbed his chance to extend the game to another extra frame as he missed his right corner three with 5.7 ticks remaining.

The Maroons heaved a big sigh of relief from there as they moved up to joint first with National University at 4-1.

Just like how he was in the UAAP Season 84 Finals, Tamayo's imprint was all over the floor with his 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

His crucial three-point play at the 1:47 mark of overtime - off an Ange Kouame goaltending violation - gave the Fighting Maroons a five-point cushion at 71-66, making it a two-possession game that dampened the Blue Eagles' late rallies.

That's not to say that Ateneo was quick to quit, with Forthsky Padrigao draining a three in the last 23.4 seconds that cut the lead to two, 73-71. The Blue Eagles, however, just ran out of gas in the endgame as they fell to 3-2.

"I believe today we played better as a team. We moved the ball well and we really got tested. Ang maganda doon, the whole team just stayed together and did their best to execute on both ends," said coach Goldwin Monteverde, pointing to UP's 20 assists.

James Spencer added 14 points and six rebounds, while Zavier Lucero chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.

Diouf tallied 12 points, four assists, two boards, and two steals, including the game-icing freebies in the last 3.1 seconds.

JD Cagulangan made his season debut and made an instant impact with his seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals in the victory after missing the first four games due to a left hamstring injury.

Dave Ildefonso's 22-point, 12-rebound night went for naught in the Ateneo loss.

Padrigao chipped in 15 points on a 3-of-8 clip from distance, alongside four boards and four dimes, as Kouame put up a double-double to the tune of 10 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block.

The scores:

UP 76 - Tamayo 20, Spencer 14, Diouf 12, Lucero 10, Cagulangan 7, Abadiano 6, Galinato 4, Fortea 3, Gonzales 0, Alarcon 0, Calimag 0.

ATENEO 71 - Ildefonso 22, Padrigao 15, Kouame 10, Andrade 9, Ballungay 8, Koon 5, Chiu 2, Lazaro 0, Gomez 0, Garcia 0, Quitevis 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 33-38, 53-54, 64-64, 76-71.

