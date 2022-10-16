As UST losses pile up, calls grow for total revamp of UST program

PRESSURE is starting to build up at University of Santo Tomas.

It was evident in the Growling Tigers' 78-68 loss to University of the East on Sunday where head coach Bal David got a technical, Adama Faye got ejected and some players lost their cool in a testy and emotional tiff.

This was the Growling Tigers' fourth consecutive defeat, draining whatever good feeling they gained in David's first year in charge at his alma mater after the upset win over Adamson to open UAAP Season 85.

David clammed up after the latest loss and declined to speak to the media, but it's clear that he is now feeling the heat in a school where he was among the heroes of the great Aric del Rosario teams of the nineties.

Nic Cabanero has been shouldering the load for UST in this campaign but has struggled to get consistent contributions from his supporting cast.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Compounding the team's woes will be the inevitable one-game suspension to be slapped on Senegalese center Faye after he was hit with a disqualifying foul for elbowing Harvey Pagsanjan - a penalty he will serve in the Growling Tigers' next game against Far Eastern University on Wednesday.

Watch Now

PHOTO: UAAP

David, too, has come under closer scrutiny since supporters particularly with an alumni group started calling for a total revamp of the UST basketball program, wanting to see it under the care of a private backer than under school officials.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That almost happened in the offseason but San Miguel Corp.'s talks with school officials fell through and led to the eventual hiring of David under the watch of Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For now, David has no other option but to weather the storm and prove that he has what it takes to lead UST back to the promised land no matter how difficult the task is.

But the pressure is mounting after each loss - and the clock is ticking.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.