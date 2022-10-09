Winston lights it up as La Salle deals Ateneo first loss of season

DE LA SALLE notched its first victory in five years against arch-rival Ateneo, 83-78, on Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers last won against the Blue Eagles on Nov. 29, 2017, when they tied the UAAP Season 80 Finals at 1 apiece, 92-83 and had to endure loss after loss as their rivals put together a run of three championships.

That changed on Sunday before more than 12,000 fans at the Big Dome as Schonny Winston scored two key baskets down the stretch to help DLSU deal Ateneo its first loss of the season.

The graduating guard fired 25 points to go with five rebounds, and six assists to boot in the Green Archers' second win in three games this season.

With Ateneo down 81-78, Forthsky Padrigao missed the game-tying attempt from downtown, leading to Evan Nelle's game-sealing free throws with 7.0 seconds left.

"I think the boys really worked hard, they've proven that they could beat Ateneo," said La Salle head coach Derick Pumaren.

"Hats off to my guys, I told them that I will never doubt that we can again match up with Ateneo and [they] showed it in today's game," he added.

Reigning UAAP MVP Ange Kouame notched a season-high 22 points which went along with 12 rebounds.

Rookie Kai Ballungay submitted his finest game yet for Ateneo, contributing 19 markers and 10 boards.

The scores:

DLSU (83) - Winston 25, Nelle 10, Cortez 8, Quiambao 7, Abadam 7, M. Phillips 6, Austria 6, B. Phillips 6, Estacio 5, Nwankwo 3, Nonoy 0, Manuel 0.

Ateneo (78) - Kouame 22, Ballungay 19, Andrade 8, Ildefonso 7, Padrigao 7, Gomez 5, Lazaro 4, Garcia 3, Chiu 2, Koon 1, Daves 0, Quitevis 0.

Quarters: 18-28, 46-47, 64-62, 83-78

