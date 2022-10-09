Baclaan insists there was no extra motivation in tormenting former team UST

NATIONAL University new guy Kean Baclaan said he was simply out to bounce back from a poor performance and there was no extra motivation for him in the game against his former team University of Sto. Tomas.

Baclaan, who just over a month ago left the Tigers to join the Bulldogs, came up with his best UAAP game thus far, scoring 16 points in a 69-63 win on Saturday in Season 85 action.

"Sa akin naman po, wala, talagang naglaro lang ako.'Di ko iniisip na dati ko silang mga kasama," Baclaan said after the game.

"Talagang nag-focus lang ako kasi kailangan naming manalo," he added.

Kean Baclaan leads the Bulldogs past the Tigers. PHOTO: UAAP

The combo guard said he just wanted to bounce back after a putrid shooting performance of 3 for 15 shooting, a minus-21 efficiency rating in a 60-77 loss to Ateneo.

"After nung laban against Ateneo, talagang tinapon namin yun, binitawan namin yun. Nag-focus talaga kami sa game namin today," Baclaan said.

"Yung sa akin, di ko naman iniisip yun eh. Sabi nga ni Coach Jeff [Napa], wag kong isipin yung laging tumitira. Wag ko raw hanapin at kusang darating yun. Sobrang nakakatuwa kasi nanalo," he said.

