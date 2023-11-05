UE Red Warriors nip FEU in overtime, crowd Ateneo in Final Four race

REY Remogat's 34-point explosion kept University of the East's Final Four hunt alive with an 87-86 overtime win over FEU at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

UE drew level with reigning champion Ateneo at 4-6 (win-loss) with four elimination round games left, complicating the Final Four scenarios.

Two clutch baskets from Jack Cruz-Dumont and key hits from Abdul Sawat (20 points) and Wello Lingolingo slammed the door shut on FEU in a thrilling battle in extra time.

FEU absorbed back-to-back defeats to further dent its own Final Four bid at 3-7.

“Sa dalawang nasa tabi ko, Noy (Remogat) had his career-high 34 points and si Jack (Cruz-Dumont) naman nag-step-up du’n sa overtime na he had a crucial basket and a crucial assists. ‘Yun ‘yung nag-dictate ng game,” said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

PHOTO: UAAP

“I (also) give credit sa mga players ko off the bench, especially Ryzel Gilbuena, Allen Maglupay who played very well on defense,” he added.

Three straight triples from Jorick Bautista sent UE on its toes in OT, cutting FEU’s deficit to one at 87-86 with roughly one second left.

Ultimately, Remogat held firm on UE’s final possession to escape a squeaker of a contest and complete their first season sweep over FEU since 2007.

Remogat’s ten field goal conversions in regulation also led to the highest single-game scoring display by a UE player since Alvin Pasaol’s 43 and 49-point games in Season 81.

The scores:

UE (87) – Remogat 34, Sawat 20, Cruz-Dumont 9, Gilbuena 7, Lingolingo 6, Momowei 5, Tulabut 2, Maglupay 2, Langit 2, Cabero 0, Galang 0.

FEU (86) – Bautista 21, Gonzales 18, Torres 12, Sleat 11, Añonuevo 10, Faty 8, Tempra 4, Ona 2, Bagunu 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Quarterscores: 18-14, 32-36, 54-56, 72-72, 87-86

