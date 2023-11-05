Arespacochaga defiant as Ateneo's Final Four hopes dim

EVEN after Ateneo's sixth defeat in UAAP Season 86 men's basketball, just five less than Tab Baldwin's total loss count since he joined the team in 2016, the defending champions do not intend to back down without one big fight.

From its first three-game slump since 2013 and first prelims sweep to NU since 2015, the Blue Eagles' season has quickly spiraled down to 4-6 (win-loss) with four games left in the elimination round.

But for deputy coach Sandy Arespacochaga, who filled in for an ailing Baldwin, Ateneo still has a lot to give in the home stretch of their fading title-retention bid.

"I think the mindset is to not dwell on the negatives, the outside noise, or thinking about how we’re in a situation where we’ve lost a lot of games. It has to come from each one of us — coaching staff, leaders of the team, the players.

"Season’s not yet over, that’s what we’ve been saying. We’re gonna prepare hard, we’re gonna watch tape, and we’re gonna prepare for the next game. We’ve got a job to do." Arespacochaga said.

"Coach Tab’s not here. He’s won a lot but he’s lost a lot also in his career. That’s basketball — sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes you win a lot, sometimes you lose a lot. But what’s important is the mindset that we have and like I said, it has to come from us din. ‘Yung determination namin, I think, is very important," he added.

Pressure's on for Ateneo

Since the start of the season, Baldwin repeatedly emphasized how Season 86 will be a year of growth, learning, and maturity for the young Blue Eagles.

As they come under increasing pressure in each of their remaining games, Arespacochaga stressed the importance of staying composed.

"In terms of decision-making, I think that’s very important for us especially with the situation that we’re in.

"The game in itself (versus NU), there was pressure and in our position right now, there’s a lot of pressure too. So we have to embrace the pressure, face it head on, and not back away from it," the Ateneo assistant coach said.

"Moving forward, there will be a lot of pressure on us so how we approach games is very important," he added.

