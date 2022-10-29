MEN's basketball games on saturday in UAAP Season 85 have been postponed due to Typhoon Paeng.
UAAP president Fr. Marcelo Matimtim of host Adamson had a change of heart and postponed the scheduled men's basketball games and women's badminton matches.
La Salle (3-4) was slated to take on skidding University of Santo Tomas (1-6) at 2 p.m., while Adamson (3-4) was to face Ateneo (5-2) at 4 p.m. in the men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The women's basketball games, which are being played as of press time, will push through.
Metro Manila has now been placed under Signal No. 3.
