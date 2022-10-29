Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 29
    UAAP-MENS

    UAAP men’s doubleheader washed out by tropical storm Paeng

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MEN's basketball games on saturday in UAAP Season 85 have been postponed due to Typhoon Paeng.

    UAAP president Fr. Marcelo Matimtim of host Adamson had a change of heart and postponed the scheduled men's basketball games and women's badminton matches.

    See Change of plans for NCAA, basketball games postponed

    La Salle (3-4) was slated to take on skidding University of Santo Tomas (1-6) at 2 p.m., while Adamson (3-4) was to face Ateneo (5-2) at 4 p.m. in the men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The women's basketball games, which are being played as of press time, will push through.

    Metro Manila has now been placed under Signal No. 3.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again