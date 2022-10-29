Change of plans for NCAA, basketball games postponed

THE NCAA has cancelled its Saturday games at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Estefanio Boquiron of host Emilio Aguinaldo College had a change of heart and postponed their double-header.
EAC (1-12) was supposed to meet Arellano (5-6) at 12 p.m., while St. Benilde (9-2) was scheduled to face San Beda (7-4) at 3 p.m.
The new playdates will be announced later.
Metro Manila has now been placed under Signal No. 3 with Typhoon Paeng ravaging the country.
