Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 29
    NCAA-MENS

    Change of plans for NCAA, basketball games postponed

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    San Juan Arena
    PHOTO: mpbl

    THE NCAA has cancelled its Saturday games at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Estefanio Boquiron of host Emilio Aguinaldo College had a change of heart and postponed their double-header.

    See PBA games cancelled as Typhoon Paeng brings strong wind, rain

    EAC (1-12) was supposed to meet Arellano (5-6) at 12 p.m., while St. Benilde (9-2) was scheduled to face San Beda (7-4) at 3 p.m.

    The new playdates will be announced later.

    Metro Manila has now been placed under Signal No. 3 with Typhoon Paeng ravaging the country.

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: mpbl

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again