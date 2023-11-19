UAAP says 'mere statistics not conclusive indicators of bias'

OFFICIATING has been at the forefront of countless discussions in the UAAP — one that sparked tirades from coaches and fans.

Among those who have publicly given their two cents on UAAP refereeing, both good and bad, are head coaches Nash Racela (Adamson), Jack Santiago (UE), and Tab Baldwin (Ateneo).

The league presented its defense of such criticisms in a press conference on Saturday, in which it cited how mere numbers or statistics 'are not conclusive indicators of bias' with transparent communication systems in place for appeals.

"It's hard to respond to what we see in the press, what we see on social media. If we respond to everything we see online, and what happens in the press, we won't even be able to do our jobs the best. So as far as we're concerned, when we receive official complaints, we respond to the teams.

"We really do try to keep that line of communication open — not just in the men's division, but in the women's as well. Think that the Office of the Commissioner has done quite a lot in trying to improve officiating throughout the season," acting UAAP basketball commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa explained.

Making a direct reference to Racela's postgame rant on the statistical disparities in Adamson's Round 2 loss to Ateneo, in which the UAAP provided its fourth-quarter report upon review, Lopa stood firm on her central argument — 'neither team was favored by the officiating.'

"What also needs to be mentioned that when we released that fourth quarter report, I think it was an effort on our end to let you guys know also that we know what was said in the media.

"But this is our evaluation of what happened in hindsight, with the benefit of review. Some calls were missed, some weren't correct. And as far as we're concerned, neither team was favored by the officiating," she added.

'You cannot call fouls when there is none'

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag reinforced Lopa's arguments by stressing how there's more to a game than just numbers in the context of calling out any form of bias.

"'Madalas ilabas' 'yung about disparity in fouls. I think those of us who understand the game, we cannot just judge it on bare numbers.

"Kailangan talagang ibangga rin. If you see the game, kailangan talagang may bangga dun. If talagang hindi umaatake ‘yung isang team, ganun talaga. You cannot call fouls when there is none," Saguisag said.

"I’m not saying na it’s necessarily right or wrong, but always ‘yung bare numbers just like statistics, are not conclusive indicators of bias in this case.

"And much has been said about officiating in the last couple of weeks. Even before I was commissioner, same thing. When I was commissioner, same thing. Ganun pa rin, until today marami pa rin," he added.

