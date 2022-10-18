La Salle's CJ Austria, UST's Adama Faye handed one-game suspensions

LA Salle guard CJ Austria and University of Santo Tomas center Adama Faye were slapped with one-game suspensions which will see them miss their respective schools' games on Wednesday.

The UAAP Commissioner's Office also summoned the two players to appear before Dickie Bachmann on Wednesday.

Austria was whistled for a "flagrant unsportsmanlike foul with no direct play for the ball" for his hit on Far Eastern University's Patrick Sleat in the third quarter of their game last Saturday.

Faye, on the other hand, was called for a "flagrant unsportsmanlike foul" for his elbow on University of the East's Harvey Pagsanjan in the third quarter of their game last Sunday.

Austria will sit out La Salle's game against National University while Faye will not be available for UST's match against FEU at Mall of Asia Arena

