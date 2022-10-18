Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 18
    UAAP-MENS

    La Salle's CJ Austria, UST's Adama Faye handed one-game suspensions

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    faye pagsanjan
    PHOTO: UAAP

    LA Salle guard CJ Austria and University of Santo Tomas center Adama Faye were slapped with one-game suspensions which will see them miss their respective schools' games on Wednesday.

    The UAAP Commissioner's Office also summoned the two players to appear before Dickie Bachmann on Wednesday.

    Austria was whistled for a "flagrant unsportsmanlike foul with no direct play for the ball" for his hit on Far Eastern University's Patrick Sleat in the third quarter of their game last Saturday.

    Faye, on the other hand, was called for a "flagrant unsportsmanlike foul" for his elbow on University of the East's Harvey Pagsanjan in the third quarter of their game last Sunday.

    Austria will sit out La Salle's game against National University while Faye will not be available for UST's match against FEU at Mall of Asia Arena

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: UAAP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again