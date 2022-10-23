Ginebra deals Magnolia its first loss behind classic NSD comeback

JUSTIN Brownlee scored 26 points and drained a key jumper as Barangay Ginebra fought back from 15 points down to defeat erstwhile unbeaten Magnolia, 103-97, on Sunday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Bronwlee hit a fadeaway jumper with 1:19 left in the fourth to give Ginebra a 99-97 advantage, enough for the Kings to secure their third win in five outings behind a classic comeback before over 12,000 fans at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Ginebra handed rival Magnolia its first loss in six games, bolstering its reputation as a win streak stopper. The Kings previously beat the Bay Area Dragons after the foreign guest team won its first four games of the conference.

Brownlee actually had a double-double as he also grabbed 12 rebounds. Ginebra's resident import also sealed the win with two free throws after a foul away from the ball by Nick Rakocevic with 21.2 seconds to go.

Jamie Malonzo had 18 points and 14 rebounds while Scottie Thompson added 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists for Ginebra, which came storming back from a 58-43 deficit.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone later described the comeback as “Jaworski-like.” It was the Gin Kings' first win in a 'Manila Clasico' since the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

Ginebra's late rally spoiled the efforts of Magnolia star Paul Lee, who had 22 points and shot 6-of-9 from threes. Rakocevic added 21 points and 17 rebounds for the league-leading Hotshots.

“I thought we came out a little tight today,” said Cone. “We were trying to do new things and we came a little tight and frustrated. But we needed that one big run. Justin had a big third quarter and Scottie took over in the fourth.”

The Kings were still trailing by 10 entering the fourth when Brownlee and Thompson erupted for 19 points combined. The reigning MVP also hit a short stab at the 5:42-mark of the game to give Ginebra a 95-93 lead.

Jio Jalalon converted a lay-up to tie the game at 97, before Brownlee made that shot while also forcing a turnover by blocking a shot by Rakocevic on the next play.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 103 – Brownlee 26, Malonzo 18, Thompson 14, Standhardinger 14, J. Aguilar 13, Pringle 6, Tenorio 5, Gray 3, Mariano 3, Pessumal 1, Pinto 0.

Magnolia 97 – Lee 22, Rakocevic 21, Sangalang 13, Ahanmisi 11, Jalalon 11, Abueva 6, Barroca 5, Dionisio 3, Reavis 2, Dela Rosa 2, Wong 1.

Quarters: 20-24; 41-53; 73-83; 103-97.

