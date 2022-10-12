Magbuhos pours it on as Adamson Falcons keep FEU Tamaraws winless

VINCE Magbuhos had a career night as Adamson piled on more woes to the still winless Far Eastern University, 76-65, on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The fourth-year forward exploded for a career-best 23 points on a blazing 7-of-8 shooting to go with five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks as the Soaring Falcons evened their record to 2-2 win-loss while giving coach Nash Racela a win over brother Olsen.

Adamson was quick to set the tone, jumping to a 17-4 start before once again lighting up with a 10-0 barrage after the halftime break to grab a 41-27 lead.

Magbuhos' hot hands were crucial in keeping that cushion for the San Marcelino crew as they enjoyed 16-point leads in the second half.

"I was thinking after the game, marunong pala shumoot itong si Vince. Now, I'm thinking what if he took those open 3-pointers. Malaking bagay ito sa amin, moving forward," said an elated coach Nash Racela of Magbuhos' sizzling shooting night.

Jerom Lastimosa put on the finishing touches in the victory as he racked 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Cedrick Manzano was happy to do the yeoman job for the Soaring Falcons with his eight points, four boards, and four assists, as Lenda Douanga hauled down 10 rebounds to add to his seven points.

"It's very crucial. Every game matters in this tournament, and this season you see a lot of surprises. They say teams are a little bit more balanced now, except for a couple of teams. From our end, the only thing we should be thinking about, at this point is ourselves," said Racela, who once again got one over his brother Olsen.

Patrick Sleat continued to carry the torch for FEU even as the skid continued as he had 18 points.

Xyrus Torres added 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc as L-Jay Gonzales was limited to just four points, eight boards, and three assists.

The Tamaraws' 0-4 record matches the school's worst start which they had in 2006.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 76 -- V. Magbuhos 23, Lastimosa 13, Manzano 8, Douanga 7, Jaymalin 6, Yerro 5, Hanapi 4, Flowers 4, Sabandal 4, Fuentebella 2, Colonia 0, Torres 0, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

FEU 65 -- Sleat 18, Torres 14, Sajonia 8, Alforque 5, Celzo 5, Gonzales 4, Anonuevo 4, Sandagon 4, Tempra 2, Tchuente 1, Bautista 0, Gravera 0, Guibao 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 17-8, 31-27, 55-41, 76-65.

