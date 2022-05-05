Monteverde makes adjustments as UP faces Archers in semis rubber

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde is keeping his focus on how his wards would bounce back rather than dwell on Wednesday's 83-80 loss to La Salle.

"Ang importante right now is just to know at makita namin kung where to adjust. Sabi ko nga, sa ganitong klaseng season, wala ka namang panahon para sumama pa loob mo," he said.

It was the fifth straight postseason defeat for UP, but the Maroons have another shot at the Archers with the twice-to-beat advantage after placing second in the eliminations.

Monteverde gives credit where credit is due and lauded La Salle for the exceptional gameplan.

"Credit din sa La Salle kasi very prepared sila for this game. Yung energy rin is very high talaga," he said.

The Maroons look to bounce back.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It's also a disappointing follow up for the Diliman side which are coming off a confidence-boosting 84-83 win over Ateneo that ended the defending champion's 13-0 run this campaign and a 39-game win streak.

Still, Monteverde sees it as a learning experience for the young Fighting Maroons.

"Siguro for us, we have to want it more than our opponent. Di lang namin siguro na-match yung intensity," he said. "Di naman first time ito nangyari sa amin. Kumbaga may mga games din kami before na di namin masyado nakuha yung rhythm na gusto namin. Minsan nangyayari yan. Pero dapat dyan, we need to bounce back and be ready for Friday’s game."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.