UAAP board allows its players to apply for PBA rookie draft

THE UAAP said it will allow its players to apply for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said the league’s board of trustees and managing directors have approved the ruling in principle, enabling the players currently seeing action this season to apply for the pro draft.

“They are allowed to join the draft without fear of being disqualified for further participation in probably the last two games in the UAAP,” said Saguisag.

“The managing directors and trustees have approved it and we will come out with a formal resolution,” added Saguisag.

In prior seasons, the UAAP did not allow its players to apply for the PBA draft during the same year. But 2022 is a special case since the UAAP playoffs will overlap into the PBA draft by just a few days amid scheduling changes caused by the pandemic.

Saguisag said the UAAP initiated the rule in order for its players to focus on their school commitments.

“Kung ‘yun lang din naman na kung one or two games na lang ang natitira, wala na masyadong dangers,” said Saguisag.

For its part, the PBA extended the deadline for the filing of draft applications by five days to May 7, a move seen as an accomodation for UAAP players.

Saguisag added that the UAAP has already development a good working relationship with the PBA for the sake of its athletes.

“Commissioner Willie Marcial, Eric Castro, we now have a great working relationship for the student athlete that will eventually be a professional athlete. Pro athlete din kami dito. Tulungan na talaga,” said Saguisag.

